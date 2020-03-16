Schools and food banks offering free meals to parents during closures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With schools closed for at least the next few weeks, some local groups want to make sure young people still have food on their plates.
With bags in hand, Shanquetta Davis left Broad Rock Elementary on Tuesday afternoon knowing her kids are going to be OK this week.
“We all could use a little extra help. The children like to eat,” she said.
The Richmond Public School District even left work packets for students, who might miss that daily routine.
“My first grader was excited. He was excited to get the work and the little snacks and stuff like that from the school,” said parent Brittany Standberg.
Broad Rock Elementary is one of 20 sites around the city where parents can get food for their kids.
But of course, these sorts of things wouldn’t be possible with places like food banks.
The Chesterfield Food Bank has ramped up production exponentially since before schools closed. CEO Kim Hill says they’ve been packing bags and distributing at times when parents are just getting off work.
But it comes with a price; Hill says they’ve tapped into their summer food stock, and that may run out within the month.
“We need the community support. We especially need financial support, and we need food drives to replenish the food,” she added.
In Henrico, the school district is also looking for a helping hand in this time of need: “non-perishables, canned goods, crackers, breakfast items, snack items” according to Van-Neisha Johnson with HCPS.
Johnson and Cara Jean O’Neal, both with the district, have been coordinating donations, many of which came through on Monday.
They will be accepting donations Tuesday and Thursday at the New Bridge Learning Center to distribute to the county’s six food bank sites for the weekend.
“While we have needs in the immediate ‘right now’. We also have needs moving forward, too. So making sure that all of our families have what they need, not just this week, but moving forward as well,” said O’Neal.
