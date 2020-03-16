Scholastic offering free courses for kids at home during coronavirus closures

(WWBT) - To help keep kids learning while they are at home during the coronavirus closures, Scholastic is releasing daily courses for children of all ages.
Scholastic says the projects aim to “keep kids reading, thinking, and growing.”
“Even when schools are closed, you can keep the learning going with these special cross-curricular journeys,” Scholastic’s learning website said.
There will be four separate lessons for pre-k and kindergarten, grades one and two, grades three through five, and grades six and up.
Learning experiences will be built around a story or video.
