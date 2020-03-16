Richmond Public Schools extends closure amid coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Public Schools is extending its closure into April amid the coronavirus outbreak.
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras says the district will be extending the closure through Spring Break, which means it will be closed through at least Monday. April 13.
“I know this is only going to increase stress, childcare challenges, and financial hardship for many of our families, a significant number of whom already struggle on a daily basis to make ends meet. Please know that we are collaborating closely with Mayor Stoney and President Newbille to provide as much support as possible to those most in need,” Kamras said.
Kamras also said they are working on a continued food distribution plan.
All Virginia schools are closed for at least two weeks after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered them to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.
