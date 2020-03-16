Richmond Police investigating shooting on Jeff Davis Hwy

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 15, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 11:51 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On March 15, at approximately 4:28 p.m. officials were called to the area of 4307 Jefferson Davis Highway for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officials located a female who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The female victim, 33, is suffering from life-threatening injuries but she is in stable condition.

Officers also located a male who was suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male, 34, was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:36 p.m.

A firearm was recovered on the scene and police are not looking for any suspects related to this incident.

