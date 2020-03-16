Police: Suspect sought in stolen debit card

Police say a suspect is being sought for stealing a debit card. (Source: Crime Solvers Unit)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 16, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 8:19 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought for stealing a debit card.

On Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, police say an unknown suspect used a victim’s stolen debit card at three separate locations along Midlothian Turnpike and Hull Street Road.

According to police, the suspect was able to obtain over $800 in cash and merchandise.

The suspect was captured on camera wearing black pants a black jacket.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

