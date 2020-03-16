Petersburg City Public Schools offering meals, hygiene kits for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools will be offering meals and hygiene kits for students at certain school locations and online.
On March 16, personal hygiene kits will be available at 12 p.m. at Blandford Academy.
Kits will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Hot spots will also be available for students at Blandford Academy and Petersburg High School at 12 p.m.
Petersburg City Public Schools says if your student has not completed a technology waiver form, your student can complete it in-person today.
On March 17 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. families will be able to pick up meals for their children at all of Petersburg school’s locations except Blandford Academy and Vernon Johns Middle School.
Students who attend Blandford Academy and Vernon Johns should go to the school closest to their home to get their meals.
Meals will include grab and go format and will include breakfast and lunch items.
Meals will be available at the school’s door or in the parking lot depending on the location.
Visit Petersburg City Public Schools’ webpage for more instructional resources for parents and students to use during the school closures.
