Petersburg Area Transit announce a limited service plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Area Transit (PAT) has announced a limited-service plan for closing early to conduct daily deep cleaning of facilities and buses.
Petersburg Area Transit (PAT) will provide limited service until further notice and administrative Offices will be closed on March 16 only.
Greyhound and Customer service will be open from 6:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. until further notice.
PAT has also announced the following changes:
- Routes will begin at 5:15 a.m. and the last route will end at 4:15.
- No service to Fort Lee.
- Riverside Jail service upon request
- No service to Amazon
- No service to Central State Hospital
- No Freedom Express Route which includes McGuire and MCV/VCU
- Limited service to 460 County Drive 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. last run.
- Limited service to Ettrick 8:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. last run.
- No service to Virginia State University
- Washington Street and Lee Avenue routes will be combined utilizing the Saturday schedule.
- Halifax St. and Virginia Ave. routes will be combined
- South Crater Road will become a circular servicing all areas of Crater Road and will not service Petersburg Station. Will meet Mall/Plaza bus at Butterworth Furniture to transfer passengers.
- Walnut Hill, South Park Mall no changes.
- If passengers have concerns or questions call PAT Customer Service 804-733-2450
- For full turn-by-turn routes and schedules visit http://www.petersburg-va.org under “Coronavirus Updates”
