One dead after fatal crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A fatal crash that occurred in Rockingham County leaves one person dead.
Virginia State Police says a single-vehicle fatal crash occurred on March 14 at 2 a.m. on Route 635 (River Road).
According to police, a 1998 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Route 635 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
The driver of the Ford, Mark Shifflet, 39, of Elkton fled the scene on foot, but was located shortly after.
Shifflet was uninjured in the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.
Keith A. Shifflet, 41, of Elkton, the passenger of the Ford, died at the scene of the crash. Shifflet was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police say Mark W. Shifflett was charged with driving under the influence and is being held at the Rockingham Regional Jail. Other charges are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.