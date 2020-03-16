News to Know for March 16: Gov. Northam bans gatherings of 100+; First coronavirus death in Virginia; Schools offer free meals; Kroger’s hours adjusted; Slight chance of rain this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Several chances of light rain but nothing too heavy. We’ll warm up impressively on Friday.
Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s.
On March 15, at approximately 4:28 p.m. officials were called to the area of 4307 Jefferson Davis Highway for a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officials located a 33-year-old female who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries for treatment.
Officers also located a male who was suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, with President Donald Trump declaring a national state of emergency and Governor Ralph Northam canceling all schools throughout the commonwealth. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.
Governor Ralph Northam announced a ban on all gatherings of 100 people or more statewide Sunday amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia.
At a press conference Sunday, Northam said the ban on large gatherings does not apply to restaurants, bars and offices.
The governor also confirmed a total of 45 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, while also confirming one related death in the peninsula district.
The district - that covers Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, James City County and York County - currently has 8 confirmed cases. Due to the “cluster” of cases, the governor ordered a shutdown of municipal offices there.
Local officials stated the outbreak will get worse before it gets better, but Northam said it is not yet time for quarantine.
Virginia health officials on Saturday reported the state’s first death from the coronavirus, a man in his 70s who died of respiratory failure after acquiring the virus through an unknown source.
In a news release, the Virginia Department of Health and the Peninsula Health District reported the death of the man, who had been hospitalized.
The case was recorded by VDH when it was first identified.
U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman says the death occurred in James City County.
The Chesterfield Health District announced that a resident in his 60′s has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the first case in the county.
The individual recently returned from international travel to an area with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Upon return to the U.S., he followed guidelines to stay home and monitor his health.
The resident developed symptoms and was tested for the novel coronavirus by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond. The health department received positive results late last night. The patient is currently isolated at home and is doing well.
VCU has been informed that a person who attended a program at VCU’s Larrick Center on March 5 and 6 recently tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19.)
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports that the individual, who is not a VCU, VCUHS employee or a student, is self-quarantined at home.
Out of an abundance of caution, VDH has asked VCU to reach out to those who may have been in contact with the individual so that program participants are aware of the situation and have information on monitoring their health.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
VDEM leadership states that they have made appropriate notifications to others who may have also been exposed, and is currently working closely with the Virginia Department of Health.
It’s unclear if this case is part of the 45 statewide cases currently being reported by the Virginia Department of Health.
All government offices and facilities in the counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and the cities of Petersburg, Hopewell and Richmond will be closed Monday, March 16 for planning and to begin additional cleaning in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The localities on Friday declared states of emergency as a precautionary measure over the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
Schools in Richmond and the surrounding areas will be supplying food for students and families.
Schools across the state have been canceled for at least two weeks.
All K-12 schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, at a minimum. Localities will still decide specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning.
If parents need help with lunches during this time, Richmond Public Schools, Henrico County Public Schools, Hanover Public Schools, Chesterfield County Public Schools, Hopewell and the Chesterfield Food Bank have plans. We will continue to provide updates on assistance programs in the coming days.
Sunday, Kroger announced they will be adjusting service hours at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic locations in order to better serve customers and balance the needs of store associates.
On Monday, March 16, the grocery store will open at their regular time of 6:00 a.m. but they will close at the adjusted time of 10 p.m.
Starting Tuesday morning, March 17, all Mid-Atlantic Kroger locations hours will be 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., until further notice. Kroger fuel center hours will adjust to 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Kroger’s supply chain teams will continue to work to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies customers need are reaching stores as quickly as possible.
Officer Michael Rivers of the Goldsboro Police Department shared a moment of compassion with a person in need.
He was on his lunch break when he came upon a homeless woman he hadn’t seen before in the community.
He got pizzas at a nearby restaurant, and for 45 minutes, he ate and talked with the woman, who said her name was Michelle.
A passerby snapped a picture of the heartwarming photo and posted it to Facebook.
You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, the storm will pass - Anonymous
