Liberty University will resume classes after spring break amid the coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Liberty University will be resuming classes after spring break amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Spring break for Liberty University will begin from March 16-20. Students should return to campus on March 23, the university says.
Students will be able to watch the university’s convocation on March 13 via live stream.
According to the university, all upcoming Liberty-sponsored study abroad and international trips have been canceled for the spring and summer semesters.
“We urge students, faculty and staff to reconsider travel plans that might increase the risk of exposure,” the university announced.
If you are a student on campus and exhibit any of the following symptoms, call Student Health & Wellness at (434) 592-7770.
If you experience symptoms after-hours, contact emergency services for guidance.
- Lower respiratory symptoms
- Travel history to affected areas including the United States
- Fever above 100.4
Liberty University is currently operating on a normal schedule amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
