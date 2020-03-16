Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Misdemeanor, traffic and petty offense cases in federal court have been postponed in the Eastern District of Virginia in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The district also has suspended all non-case related events, tours and other gatherings in courthouses, including naturalization ceremonies. Chief Judge Mark Davis said in a special order that there have been confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus within the Alexandria, Richmond and Norfolk divisions of the court. He also said there have been reports of people scheduled to appear in court who are under self-quarantine based on possible exposure. The order says the cases will be continued through April 30.