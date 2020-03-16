Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia bans large gatherings, closes some public offices
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people statewide and ordered a two-week shutdown of municipal offices in an area of southeast Virginia that has been hit by a cluster of coronavirus cases.. Northam made the announcement Sunday after meeting with local officials in the Peninsula Health District, where eight people have tested positive for the virus. Those cases include a man in his 70s who died of respiratory failure caused by the virus. The peninsula covers Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, James City County and York County. Statewide, 45 people have tested positive for the virus.
BC-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SUNDAY-WORSHIP
Worshippers go online, those at services keep a distance
ATLANTA (AP) — Pastors across the United States delivered sermons to empty pews as houses of worship adjust to the reality of the coronavirus pandemic. Many religious institutions around the country are streaming their services this week, while others asked congregations to keep their distances and limit physical contact. Religious institutions worldwide are altering worship, including the Vatican, which says Holy Week liturgical celebrations next month will not be open to the public. Spain is following suit on its measures and the Orthodox Church of Cyprus says believers should refrain from attending services for three weeks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FIRST VIRGINIA DEATH
Virginia reports state's first death from coronavirus
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials on Saturday reported the state's first death from the coronavirus, a man in his 70s who died of respiratory failure after acquiring the virus through an unknown source. In a news release, the Virginia Department of Health and the Peninsula Health District reported the death of the man, who had been hospitalized. U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman says the death occurred in James City County. Officials say they are reaching out to all identified contacts of people who have tested positive for coronavirus and are giving them instructions on how to protect themselves and others.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL COURTS
Some court cases postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Misdemeanor, traffic and petty offense cases in federal court have been postponed in the Eastern District of Virginia in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The district also has suspended all non-case related events, tours and other gatherings in courthouses, including naturalization ceremonies. Chief Judge Mark Davis said in a special order that there have been confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus within the Alexandria, Richmond and Norfolk divisions of the court. He also said there have been reports of people scheduled to appear in court who are under self-quarantine based on possible exposure. The order says the cases will be continued through April 30.
TROUBLED JAIL
Virginia county to pull inmates from troubled regional jail
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Concerns about inadequate medical care at a regional jail in Virginia have prompted officials in one county to begin removing nearly 200 inmates. Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard said he has received nearly daily messages from family members of inmates who say their loves ones are receiving poor or negligent medical care at the Riverside Regional Jail. Riverside has been has been dogged by allegations of mismanagement. It is currently under state probation for three years following two inmate suicides in 2017 that state officials said were directly or indirectly caused by staff shortcomings and policy violations.
VIRGINIA-ENVIRONMENT
For environmentalists, a 'monumental' legislative session
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Environmental advocates notched one win after another this legislative session as the new Democratic majority passed their top-priority legislation, including measures long opposed by Republicans who used to be in charge. Legislators sent bills to Gov. Ralph Northam that will remake how Virginia's utilities generate electricity, remove barriers to rooftop solar, ban offshore drilling and fracking in much of the state and mandate more coal ash cleanup. Others will make the state a full participant in a carbon cap-and-trade program and create a state environmental justice council. Republicans and other ratepayer advocates have warned that some of the energy-related legislation will come at a steep cost when it comes to residents' electric bills.
AP-US-SCHOOL-TEACHER-KILLED
Man in love triangle gets to 22 years for killing teacher
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Utah man who was in a love triangle and mistakenly killed a Virginia elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. Ed Shaw was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in October to second-degree murder in the death of Caroline Hendrix. Shaw fatally shot Hendrix on New Year's Eve 2017. Court documents say Shaw meant to kill a man, Alex Novak, who was previously involved with Shaw's lover. Shaw attempted to kill Novak on New Year's Eve 2017 but instead fatally shot Hendrix, who was a long-time friend of Novak's. She was sitting in Novak's car when Shaw shot her.
SUPREME COURT-POLICE IMMUNITY
Supreme Court petitioned on police officers' legal immunity
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A public interest law firm is asking the Supreme Court to consider whether police officers and other government agents should have broad immunity from civil lawsuits. The court is expected to decide as soon as this month whether to take the cases. In one, a college student was restricted from suing officers who beat him up in a case of mistaken identity. Another involves a woman whose home was destroyed by agents looking for her ex-boyfriend. The Arlington, Virginia-based Institute for Justice says officers are hiding behind a doctrine called “qualified immunity” that allows them to violate citizens' rights without penalty.