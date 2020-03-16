‘It’s unlike anything I’ve ever felt:’ Woman awaits Coronavirus test results

Timmons says she has severe asthma and already uses a nebulizer, so her primary care doctor in Asheville, NC suggested she go to a hospital. Timmons says she ended up going to the ER twice. The first hospital told her she had a respiratory infection, but did not test for COVID-19 before she left. When her symptoms got worse, she says Saturday, doctors at VCU Medical Center decided she needed to be tested for the virus, based on her symptoms and travel history.