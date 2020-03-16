‘It’s unlike anything I’ve ever felt:’ Woman awaits Coronavirus test results

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A North Carolina woman who planned to visit someone in the Richmond area for just one week, is now in isolation in Henrico County as she waits for the results of a Coronavirus test.
“I was planning to go to a convention--visit somebody [in Virginia] and only stay for a week,” explained Twitch Timmons.
Timmons says her journey took her through 3 major airports before getting to the Richmond area. Four days into her visit, she started feeling sick. Timmons says she is going on day 9 of her symptoms.
“I started having a sore throat, a cough--days after that, I developed a fever, I started having headaches that wouldn’t go away, and body aches,” she said. “I had diarrhea and nausea, like the worst you can imagine.”
In 2008, Timmons was hospitalized by the flu, but says her symptoms this time feel completely different.
“This is nothing like anything I have ever felt," she said.
Timmons says she has severe asthma and already uses a nebulizer, so her primary care doctor in Asheville, NC suggested she go to a hospital. Timmons says she ended up going to the ER twice. The first hospital told her she had a respiratory infection, but did not test for COVID-19 before she left. When her symptoms got worse, she says Saturday, doctors at VCU Medical Center decided she needed to be tested for the virus, based on her symptoms and travel history.
“I had all of the symptoms, even had the rare ones, and they were able to exclude every other disease that they know of that can cause these symptoms,” she explained. “Once they had ruled everything out, they did a double nasal swab. It was slightly painful, but you’ve got to make it through."
Timmons was told her swab would be sent to a private lab. The Virginia Department of Health says laboratories report all results to the agency.
“Leaders need to make sure we have as many tests as possible because we have potentially thousands of cases walk around untested, and they are going to be community infectors,” she said. “I don’t think we understand how rapidly this is spreading, and how bad it is for people.”
Doctors told Timmons the lab should have results for her in 2-3 business days. She expects to learn if she tested positive or negative by mid-week.
