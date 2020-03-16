Hopewell City Public Schools will provide free meals for students

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools will be providing free meals for all school-age children in the district on March 16.
Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals will be available at both the middle and high schools, all elementary schools, and Woodlawn.
“Being mindful of social distancing, these meals will be grab and go," Hopewell City Public Schools announced on their Facebook page.
After Monday, the district will utilize the Blue Devil Express Food Truck.
The school district says more information concerning times and locations of mobile community feeding will be forthcoming.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.