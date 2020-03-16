Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are essentially getting a five-time Pro Bowler for a backup kicker who has spent time on five NFL rosters over the last eight months. The Ravens agreed to trade a fifth-round draft pick in the upcoming draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars for veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell. That's according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It appears to be a steal when considering the Ravens are giving up the 170th overall pick, which they got by trading place-kicker Kaare Vedvik to Minnesota last August.