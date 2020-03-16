Henrico County confirms first case of coronavirus

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico officials have confirmed the county’s first case of coronavirus.
Officials said the patient is in their 20s and traveled to North Carolina. The person then developed a cough, congestion and fever.
The patient was tested through their primary care physician and the Virginia Department of Health is tracking down potential contacts.
Officials said it is a contained case.
In a Sunday phone conference, Governor Ralph Northam reported there are now 51 cases of coronavirus statewide. The Henrico case is not included in Sunday’s numbers.
