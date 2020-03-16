HCPS accepting donations for student meals during coronavirus closure

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Monday, March 16, the HCPS Department of Family and Community Engagement, along with the Department of Equity, Diversity and Opportunities, are joining forces to accept donations for Henrico families in need.
Donations will serve students and families as supplemental food and supplies on weekends during the HCPS closure period for coronavirus.
The donations are designed to complement the distribution sites for student “grab and go” meals on weekdays.
School division facilities are currently closed until at least March 30.
“We are sensitive to the vulnerability of our families during this time,” said Adrienne Cole Johnson, HCPS’ director of family and community engagement. “We have significant numbers of students in our normal weekend backpack food program, and during this closure, those students stood a chance of losing those important meals. We are so grateful to everyone who’s reached out to us, asking about supporting our families. We want to honor that generosity.”
“We can only mitigate the impact of this crisis if we work together and practice social distancing. But we must also ensure families who are most vulnerable during this crisis receive support,” said Monica Manns, chief equity, diversity and opportunities officer. “Many families have neither the means, nor physical space, to stock up on food and supplies for an extended period of time. This is why we have a plan that increasingly provides meals and supplies over time. I would like to personally thank the many community members and HCPS staff who have reached out to provide supplies and serve as volunteers. It reminds me that we truly are one Henrico.”
In addition to food items and supplies, monetary donations will be accepted through the Henrico Education Foundation. If inclined to provide funds, go to henricogives.org/ and click on the blue “Donate” button under the COVID-19 donation text. Donations made for this purpose would be used to purchase supplies for families in need.
Donations accepted (additional days and times may be added if necessary):
(New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va. 23223: Look for “Exit Door 7”)
• March 16 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• March 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• March 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• March 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• March 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Suggested breakfast donation items:
• Juice boxes.
• Cereal.
• Instant oatmeal.
• Cereal bars or granola bars.
• Toaster pastries.
Suggested lunch donation items:
• Fruit cups.
• Applesauce cups.
• Canned pasta in sauce.
• Individual snack bags (pretzels, mini graham crackers, mini cheddar crackers, chips, cookies, etc.).
• Soup.
• Individual mac and cheese cups.
• Peanut butter.
• Jelly (no glass jars).
• Canned meat.
Suggested hygiene donation items:
• Disinfectant wipes.
• Hand soap.
• Hand sanitizer.
• Toilet paper.
• Feminine hygiene products.
For more information, contact Adrienne Cole Johnson, director of family and community engagement, at accole1@henrico.k12.va.us or 804-652-3716; or Monica Manns, chief equity, diversity and opportunities officer, at mmanns@henrico.k12.va.us or 804-652-3845.
