HCPS accepting donations for student meals during coronavirus closure

“We can only mitigate the impact of this crisis if we work together and practice social distancing. But we must also ensure families who are most vulnerable during this crisis receive support,” said Monica Manns, chief equity, diversity and opportunities officer. “Many families have neither the means, nor physical space, to stock up on food and supplies for an extended period of time. This is why we have a plan that increasingly provides meals and supplies over time. I would like to personally thank the many community members and HCPS staff who have reached out to provide supplies and serve as volunteers. It reminds me that we truly are one Henrico.”