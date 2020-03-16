Hanover County Parks and Recreation cancels activities, programs

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County parks and recreation has canceled all department-sponsored programs and activities.
The programs and activities have been canceled through March 29.
Hanover County parks will remain open including playgrounds, skate parks, dog parks and trails.
“Be advised that these amenities in these areas are not sanitized, so use caution and follow the CDC health and safety guidelines,” Hanover County Parks and Recreation said.
For questions, contact Hanover Parks and recreation at 804-365-7150.
