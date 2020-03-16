Greater Richmond Continuum providing emergency shelter alternatives for homeless

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Continuum (GRCoC) is providing emergency shelter alternatives and coordinated plans to aid the homeless in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
The city of Richmond is joining the Greater Richmond Continuum to make sure people experiencing homelessness receive the necessary resources such as emergency shelter access and reliable healthcare.
According to the city of Richmond, people experiencing homelessness are generally at a higher risk of contracting and transmitting the virus due to a lack of consistent access to basic hygiene amenities and a safe, reliable space to maintain social distance.
Many of the individuals experiencing homelessness in Richmond live with chronic health problems, which puts them at higher risk of experiencing serious symptoms were they contract COVID-19.
GRCoC coordinated a network of more than two dozen homeless service providers.
Standard services will continue in the face of this public health crisis, and all partners are making extraordinary efforts to address the burgeoning and quickly developing needs.
Residents of the encampment will be given the option to move into a shelter or emergency shelter alternative starting Monday night. Transportation and meal coordination will be provided by the GRCoC, supported by members of the community.
The GRCoC partners need donations to meet the needs of the homeless population:
- $10 gift cards for gas stations and food for shelter residents and unsheltered individuals;
- Cleaning supplies, including soap, hand sanitizers that contain at least 60% alcohol, tissues, trash masks, and disposable face masks;
- Thermometers;
- Canned food; and
- Bus tickets for residents.
If you’re interested in donating, please contact Michael Rogers of Homeward at mrogers@homewardva.org or via phone at 804-343-2045, extension 22. If you’d like to donate directly, click here.
If you know or come across someone who is homeless or is within three days of losing their housing, urge them to call the Homeless Crisis Line at 804-972-0813.
