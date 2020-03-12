Forecast: A week with a few chances of light rain

March 16, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 4:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several chances of light rain but nothing too heavy. We’ll warm up impressively on Friday

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and much warmer with a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s, high near 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

