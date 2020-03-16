FBI offers $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest in deadly toddler shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - FBI Richmond is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting and killing a toddler.
The shooting death of 3-year-old Shamar Hill, Jr. happened on Feb. 1 in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue in Richmond.
Shamar and his sister had been playing in their yard when the gunfire erupted. After Shamar was struck, his sibling carried him inside.
Shamar later died of his injuries at a local hospital.
A vehicle was seen leaving the area of the homicide that matched the description of the vehicle from the January 31, 2020, carjacking.
An FBI Seeking Information poster has been created and published on the FBI’s main webpage.
Anyone with information should call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or Tips.FBI.gov, or the City of Richmond Police Department at 804-646-3929.
