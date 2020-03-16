Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in fatal crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a driver in a fatal two-vehicle crash was ejected from their vehicle and died on the scene.
Police say the crash occurred on March 16 at 3:52 a.m. on Constitution Highway in Orange County.
A 2000 Honda CRV driven by Deanna A. Johnson, 24, of Fredericksburg, was traveling north on Route 20 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow center-line and collided with a southbound 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
According to police, the impact of the crash caused the Freightliner to run off the right side of the roadway, collide with a cable box and fence.
Johnson was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Johnson was not wearing her seatbelt.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 51-year-old man from Norfolk was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing his seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.