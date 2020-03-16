Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in fatal crash

By Adrianna Hargrove | March 16, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 1:18 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a driver in a fatal two-vehicle crash was ejected from their vehicle and died on the scene.

Police say the crash occurred on March 16 at 3:52 a.m. on Constitution Highway in Orange County.

A 2000 Honda CRV driven by Deanna A. Johnson, 24, of Fredericksburg, was traveling north on Route 20 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow center-line and collided with a southbound 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

According to police, the impact of the crash caused the Freightliner to run off the right side of the roadway, collide with a cable box and fence.

Johnson was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Johnson was not wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 51-year-old man from Norfolk was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

