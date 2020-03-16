Dominion Energy commits $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is committing $1 million to aid COVID-19 relief efforts across the U.S.
The funds will support national organizations such as the American Red Cross and address local needs.
Dominion Energy is committing $750,000 to nonprofits to help assist the communities that are home to the more than 7 million customers Dominion Energy serves. Donations to local organizations will help address needs as dictated by response plans.
Dominion Energy is also committing $250,000 to the American Red Cross as it continues to mobilize efforts to respond to the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States.
“The Red Cross is proud to count Dominion Energy as a partner to help us deliver our lifesaving mission nationwide due to the coronavirus outbreak,” Don Herring said, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross. “As concerns about the coronavirus have grown here in the U.S., the number of cancelled blood drives has increased exponentially. The need for blood will continue as the outbreak grows, and we are grateful for the support from Dominion Energy to help those in need at this critical time.”
The company has suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment. Residential customers previously disconnected due to non-payment may contact the company for assistance reconnecting service. In addition, the company is planning to waive late fees and reconnection fees and is seeking approval from utility commissions where required to do so.
For more information, visit Dominion Energy’s website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.