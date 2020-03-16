Department of Corrections suspends visitors and volunteers

RICHMOND, Va (WWBT) -- In an effort to keep the coronavirus from reaching the state’s correctional facilities, the Virginia DOC today announced that volunteers will not be allowed to enter correctional facilities until further notice.
Last week, the Virginia DOC cancelled all offender visitation until further notice. While visitation at correctional facilities is cancelled for now, off-site video visitation, facilitated through Assisting Families of Inmates, remains available.
As of Thursday’s declaration of a state of emergency by Governor Ralph Northam, the DOC suspended offender intake from local jails for 30 days. Offender transfers and movement between DOC facilities has been suspended until further notice.
Offender medical transports will continue as scheduled unless an appointment is cancelled by the affected provider.
JPay and DOC have worked together to credit each offender’s JPay account with two free JPay stamps per week during this time.
Contractors may still enter DOC facilities to perform their contractual duties.
There are still no known cases of coronavirus among offenders and staff in Virginia’s prisons.
If an offender were to have a positive coronavirus test, just like with the flu, the DOC would report that case to the Virginia Department of Health and follow their guidance. The affected offender’s facility would be locked down.