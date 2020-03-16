City of Petersburg offices will close on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All city government offices and facilities in Petersburg will close on Monday for planning and cleaning in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Petersburg declared a state of emergency on March 13 as a precautionary measure over the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
All personnel designated as essential should report for work at their regularly scheduled time.
Operations to ensure public safety and public health will not be impacted.
The closure will include:
- City Hall
- City Hall Annex
- Fiscal Management Building
- Parks & Leisure Services
- Blandford Cemetery Records Office
- Petersburg Department of Social Services
- Petersburg Public Library
- Centre Hill Mansion
- The Exchange Building
- Blandford Church
- Petersburg Area Transit Administrative Offices and Customer Service
Dogwood Trace Golf Course will remain open and Petersburg Area Transit routes will operate on a limited schedule.
