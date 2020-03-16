City of Hopewell government offices will be closed on Monday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Hopewell’s government offices will be closed on Monday as a precaution for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The closure on March 16 is designed to protect the health and safety of residents, employees and the general public.
All essential and designated personnel should report at their regularly scheduled time.
Additional staff may be notified by their supervisors.
Operations to ensure public safety and public health will not be affected.
