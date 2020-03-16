Chick-Fil-A temporarily closes dining room to limit person-to-person contact

Chick-Fil-A temporarily closes dining room to limit person-to-person contact
Chick-fil-A announced the temporary closure of dining room seating in all its restaurants on Sunday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 16, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 7:34 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chick-Fil-A announced on social media that the company will temporarily close all dining rooms by eliminating person-to-person contact amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants,” Tim Tassopoulos, President and COO of Chick-fil-A said.

Some of the restaurants will offer service through drive-thrus and others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile ordering options.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.