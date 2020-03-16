Catholic Diocese of Richmond suspends all public masses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Catholic Diocese of Richmond is suspending all public masses effective immediately amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Bishop Barry C. Knestout directed the temporary suspension in support of the guidance from federal and state public health officials.
The suspension includes Sunday Masses, holy days, and weekday Masses.
The announcement comes after Governor’s Ralph Northam’s ban on gatherings of more than 100 people in the state.
“As shepherd, I must balance the health and wellbeing of the community, ensuring we are cooperating with the common good, with continuing with the mission of our Church,” said Bishop Knestout. “I know there are many of our faithful who desire to attend Mass in person and this announcement will bring them great heartache. However, I feel this is a necessary step in the best interest of public health to protect against further infection. I ask the faithful to pray with me for an end to the pandemic, for the sick and all who are working to put an end to this virus.”
Bishop Knestout also recommends the following:
- All Confirmation liturgies are suspended until further notice.
- All weddings and funerals should continue with the attendance limited to immediate family members. The numbers should not exceed 50 people.
- Pastoral care by priests for the sick remains of the utmost importance during this time and will continue.
- Churches should remain open for individual private prayer, but gatherings of multiple individuals for prayer are discouraged.
- Non-essential meetings are cancelled. If an essential meeting is needed, it should not exceed 50 people.
- Priests will continue to celebrate their own private Masses daily to pray for their parishioners and the diocese.
- Bishop Knestout will livestream private celebration of Sunday Masses for the foreseeable future.
- Parishes with similar livestream capabilities are encouraged to do the same for their parishioners.
