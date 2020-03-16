Arrest made in Ashland bank robbery

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an arrest has been made in a bank robbery in Ashland.
On March 13, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Ashland police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank in the 100 block of South Washington Highway for the report of a robbery.
Police say David Eugene Davis, 50, of Lucasville, Ohio, was arrested for bank robbery on the same day.
The Ashland Police Department would like to thank the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force for their assistance in this swift arrest.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.