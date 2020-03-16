Accountability, leadership become politics’ X factors in the time of coronavirus

Workplaces large and small, schools and colleges sent their employees and students home with orders to telecommute if possible while others go without paychecks. Flights overseas are grounded and ocean liners docked indefinitely. Major sports leagues suspended play; no March Madness and no 2020 college basketball champion. Theaters on the Great White Way are dark. Sanctuaries were empty and silent with ministers streaming sermons via social media. Supermarket shelves are picked bare of staples like cleaning supplies, bread and toilet paper. And the “happiest place on Earth,” Disney’s theme parks, are locked until further notice.