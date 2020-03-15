YMCA suspending child care services for the week due to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The YMCA is suspending child care services for the week due to coronavirus.
The YMCA says that they are monitoring the situation closely and following the Virginia Department of Health and the Governor’s office, and currently, there are no plans to close any of the facilities.
The YMCA of Greater Richmond Branches and programs are taking the following steps:
Before and After School Childcare
- After continued consultation with local, state, regional and national sources, the YMCA has made the decision to suspend childcare services for the upcoming week.
- Participants will not be charged for the week hiatus.
- If you have any questions, the YMCA can be reached at 804-729-4825.
Youth Sports
- All youth sports activities are being postponed until the weekend of April 18.
Aquatics
- All swim meets have been postponed through April 18 and will be rescheduled where possible.
Adventure Guides
- The program will continue with daytime activities, but we will forego the ceremony and overnight campout. This will be in effect through April 18.
The YMCA also states that the protocol may change based on the fluid nature of this situation and recommendations from health agencies.
