Peninsula County leaders confirm ’limited community spread’ of Coronavirus
March 14, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 11:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following the first COVID-19 related death in the Commonwealth and several confirmed cases of Coronavirus in James City County, County Administrators and City Managers confirm a “limited community spread" of the virus.

They are encouraging Peninsula residents to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people. They say this includes church services, civic/social organization meetings, and public events and festivities.

Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health reported the Commonwealth’s first Coronavirus related death. They say the patient was a James City County man in his 70′s who died from respiratory failure caused by the Coronavirus. Heath officials say he contracted COVID-19 through an unknown source

The latest data from the Virginia Department of Health shows 8 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the Peninsula Health District.

County leaders are reminding the community to observe the hygiene steps of frequent hand washing your , sanitizing flat surfaces, and when possible, avoiding close contact.

