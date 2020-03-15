Kroger to temporarily adjusts hours

ROANOKE, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday, Kroger announced they will be adjusting service hours at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic locations in order to better serve customers and balance the needs of store associates.
On Monday, March 16, the grocery store will open at their regular time of 6:00 a.m. but they will close at the adjusted time of 10 p.m.
Starting Tuesday morning, March 17, all Kroger store hours will be 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., until further notice. Kroger fuel center hours will adjust to 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Kroger’s supply chain teams will continue to work to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies customers need are reaching stores as quickly as possible.
In a statement, Kroger said, “In everything we do, we’re guided by our values and our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit. We remain focused on doing all the things we need to do to keep our associates and customers safe and healthy.”
Kroger says this change in service hours will allow store teams to focus on stocking the fresh, affordable food and essentials that customers are looking for when they walk in Kroger stores.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.