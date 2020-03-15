Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have placed the franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff after the two sides were unable to reach a long-term deal. Scherff could have been among the NFL’s highest-paid guards had he got to free agency. The 28-year-old dealt with numerous injuries the past two seasons but has been a force for Washington when healthy. He was named to his third Pro Bowl in 2019 after starting 11 games. Scherff has started all 65 games he has played in since turning pro out of Iowa and being drafted fifth overall by the Redskins five years ago.