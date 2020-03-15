Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have released relief pitcher Hunter Strickland. Unconditionally releasing Strickland and David Hernandez were among a handful of moves made by the Nationals on Saturday. Strickland was a trade-deadline pickup for Washington last season. The 31-year-old appeared in 24 regular-season games but none in the playoffs as the Nationals won the World Series. Strickland before that was most known around Washington for plunking and brawling with ex-Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper in 2018. Strickland spent his first five major league seasons with San Francisco where he spent some time as a closer. He was with Seattle before the trade to Washington.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have placed the franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff after the two sides were unable to reach a long-term deal. Scherff could have been among the NFL’s highest-paid guards had he got to free agency. The 28-year-old dealt with numerous injuries the past two seasons but has been a force for Washington when healthy. He was named to his third Pro Bowl in 2019 after starting 11 games. Scherff has started all 65 games he has played in since turning pro out of Iowa and being drafted fifth overall by the Redskins five years ago.
UNDATED (AP) — Drayden Van Dyke celebrated winning a race by 10 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita by trading elbow taps in the winner's circle. There were no traditional post-race handshakes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The jockey had already had his temperature taken. Santa Anita in Southern California held live racing with no fans in attendance, like tracks in Arkansas and Maryland. In Nebraska, fans were on hand for racing at Fonner Park until the jockeys decided not to ride after a snowstorm created dangerous conditions. Horse racing is one of the only sports still going on in the U.S. during the pandemic.