HCPS announce free student ‘grab and go’ breakfast and lunches

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) will provide student-meal sites for free ‘grab and go’ breakfasts and lunches.
The school district announced that six sites will open to distribute free “grab and go” school meals. Packaged lunch and breakfast will be available each school day on a first-come, first-served basis.
Food distribution is open to all students, regardless of what school they attend, as well as others under age 18. Adults must be accompanied by each child under 18 who needs a meal.
HCPS says pick-up hours are scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon, but hours and locations may increase, depending on demand.
Five schools will operate as hubs for distribution, where food will be prepared, packaged and distributed to students.
Locations may be expanded for the week of March 23-27, depending on demand. If the school closure period is extended past March 30, HCPS will assess the status of the food distribution program. Meals will also be transported to Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad 31 in Sandston, to be distributed.
Student meal distribution sites (Starting Tuesday, March 17, 11 a.m.-noon):
- Fairfield Middle School, 5121 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va. 23223
- Glen Lea Elementary School, 3909 Austin Ave., Henrico, Va. 23222
- Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico, Va. 23228
- Highland Springs Elementary School, 600 Pleasant Street, Highland Springs, Va. 23075
- Quioccasin Middle School, 9400 Quioccasin Road, Henrico, Va. 23238
- Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad 31, 5301 Huntsman Road, Sandston, Va. 23150
