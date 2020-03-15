Government offices in Richmond area to close Monday in response to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All government offices and facilities in the counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and the cities of Petersburg and Richmond will be closed Monday, March 16 for planning and to begin additional cleaning in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
"The closures are designed to ensure the health and safety of residents, employees and the general public. Designated personnel will report for work; operations to ensure public safety and public health will not be impacted,” Richmond area officials said.
Dinwiddie County Administrator, Kevin Massengill, stated: “In an effort to help ensure the health and safety of our citizens, Dinwiddie County will be closed for planning and intensive cleaning of all municipal buildings.”
The localities on Friday declared states of emergency as a precautionary measure over the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
