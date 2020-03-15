RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the number of Coronavirus cases continues to grow in the Commonwealth and around the world, there are plenty of questions surrounding the disease.
NBC 12 invites you to tune into an On Your Side Digital Dialogue: A Coronavirus Q&A, in the hopes of answering the community’s questions. The goal is to provide viewers with the facts, the information coming straight from the health care providers working to learn more about and slow the spread of it.
Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond District Director for the Virginia Department of Health, and Dr. Jake O’Shea, MD, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer, HCA Capital Division will join moderator, Jasmine Turner, to discuss the novel Coronavirus.
You can tune into ‘A Coronavirus Q&A’ Monday at 11:15 a.m. on the NBC 12 Facebook page, News App, Amazon Fire and Roku.
