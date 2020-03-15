Churches stream Sunday services online due to coronavirus

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Fears of the coronavirus are taking their toll on houses of worship across the country.
Many churches are opting to stream Sunday service and close doors to their congregation, in order to help slow the spread, and Grove Avenue Baptist Church on Ridge Road in Henrico County was one of them.
“48 hours ago we decided to go with no service and go through the broadcast. 24 hours ago we made the announcement and had the logistics for Sunday settled," said head pastor Dr. Ben Gutierrez.
Two things were in mind for church staff: keep the congregation safe, but still get Sunday’s message out to the masses. That’s why doors were closed off Sunday to regular churchgoers, moving all services online.
“It did take a lot of logistics, a lot of planning. Lighting is different, messaging is different,” said pastor Gutierrez.
But apart from the empty chairs behind the pastor, as seen in the stream, you wouldn’t be able to tell that his view was all empty pews.
Still, he says the stream reached the faithful on all coasts:
“We had people from Detroit, all the way to Florida, to the West Coast. My audience changed, and I had to be sensitive [to individuals] that did not know Grove Avenue Baptist Church, but yet the message of the gospel was relevant to all.”
The pastor said he tried to be more engaging at the service by being more active, as this 21st-century solution isn’t typically ideal for a church service:
“We have a worshipful environment here, but there’s a lot of distractions [elsewhere]: there’s open windows, pets. So you have to really not just keep their attention - but also keep them focused on the importance of the message," he said.
He does add that the precautions have opened his staff’s eyes to how they conduct service, and he hopes that his congregants feel the same.
“Even when we do open the doors again, we’ll encourage them with any vulnerability, any concern, do what’s best for them. Be safe,” he added.
Services at Grove Avenue Baptist Church will be remote for the next two weeks, as staff figure out the best course of action toward Easter Sunday.
