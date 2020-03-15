Chesterfield woman says doctor believes she has coronavirus, concerned about shortage of tests

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A Chesterfield woman who says she is experiencing symptoms associated with the Coronavirus, says she has been unable to get a test done to properly diagnose her.
“I have the classic symptoms that keep getting posted--I have fever, difficulty breathing, respiratory issues, the shortness of breath and also the cough," explained Tiffany Hill.
Hill, who works in healthcare, says it is possible she was exposed in her work environment, but she has been suffering with the symptoms for more than a week.
“The difficulty breath is continuing to persist," she said.
Hill has been in contact with her primary care doctor, and has visited two emergency rooms. She was most recently at Chippenham Hospital Friday.
“They know when you’re coming in what your symptoms are, and they put you in isolation, we were put in isolation both times when we went to the ER’s, they just aren’t doing the testing." Hill said. “The doctor said I have the symptoms, this was at Chippenham, and she said it’s most likely I have Coronavirus.”
Hill says even with the doctor saying her symptoms matched the illness, she has not been able to get a test.
Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond District Director for the Virginia Department Health, tells NBC 12, testing has been a challenge in the Commonwealth.
“It has been a major challenge here in Virginia and throughout the country, that we have not had a lot of availability of testing, and that has hampered our public health decision-making ability," explained Dr. Avula.
In a ‘COVID-19: Disease Basics What You Need to Know’, the Virginia Department Health says: “Test kits are very limited and there are certain criteria set by the CDC that local health departments will use to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.”
Friday, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. should expect 1.4 million new tests for Coronavirus to be available next week. He says 5 million would be available within the next month. Dr. Avula says more tests available will help localities determine how to move forward.
“I’m glad more tests are coming forward--I’m kind of disappointed that we don’t have them yet,” said Hill.“I’m just not getting tested, some people are not getting tested at this point, that’s a huge frustration.”
Hill says she contacted the CDC, The Chesterfield County and the statewide health department about her symptoms and concerns.
“The health department told me to go home and self isolate for 14 days," she explained.
VDH says testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories. The commercial laboratories are required to report results to VDH.
Until more tests are made available, Hill says she plans to remain quarantined with her significant other who has also developed the same symptoms. She says they want to avoid spreading any illness.
The Virginia Department of Health says symptoms of Coronavirus can range from mild to severe. Mild symptoms include runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, and shortness of breath. Severe infections can cause pneumonia, and other major illnesses such as kidney failure.
Experts say it can take from two days to 14 days for an infected person to show symptoms (after exposure) but an infected person can spread the virus even before they show symptoms.
