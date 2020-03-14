VMFA, Children’s Museum closes in response to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Children’s Museum of Richmond are closing in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Both of the museums will be closed for two weeks starting March 14-27.
“Because the well-being of our visitors, staff, volunteers, and community is our top priority, the museum has now decided to close to the public for the next two weeks. During this time, all galleries, special exhibitions, and venues will be closed,” the VMFA posted on its Facebook page.
All events and programs at the VMFA during the two weeks have been postponed or canceled. Private events at the Children’s Museum will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
The museums tentatively plan to reopen on March 28, though both will continue to reassess plans and recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Commonwealth of Virginia.
For a full list of events and places being closed, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.