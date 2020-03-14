Richmond International Film Festival postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond International Film Festival has made the decision to postpone the 2020 festival.
The Festival has been postponed until early summer or fall due to spread of coronavirus (COVID-19.)
RIFF Founder & Producer, Heather Waters, said: “We are working diligently alongside our partners, officials, venues, and others to confirm a new date for the 2020 fest, and will be in touch with you as soon as that information is available.”
Additionally, the festival will be working on providing online discussion forums and other opportunities in the coming months that we hope can open important dialogue around many of the 2020 film topics that will be screening at the 2020 festival.
“It is our goal to create as many engagement opportunities as possible during this difficult time," Waters said.
The festival was originally planned for April 21-26, and currently, there is not a proposed new date.
