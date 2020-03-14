Richmond Animal Care and Control closing due to coronavirus concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is closing until at least March 27 due to coronavirus concerns.
RACC posted to Facebook saying it was working hard to empty the shelter on Friday and Saturday, and are in need of foster homes. Email christie.peters@richmondgov.com if you can foster.
Adoption fees are waived and will be done by appointment only while the shelter is closed. Email christy.hemsworth@richmondgov.com if you want to adopt a pet.
Animal Control Officers will still be working the field, but could possibly be reduced to emergency calls only. Staff will also still be at the shelter providing care to the animals.
“We appreciate very much your support and kindness but ask that you limit any donations to online shipments of bleach, wipes and hand sanitizer,” RACC said.
RACC is asking that no donations from home be brought to the shelter during the closure.
