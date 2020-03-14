In the race to develop coronavirus testing, Virginia universities are stuck on hold

In early February — just a few weeks after the U.S. confirmed its first case of coronavirus transmission — it wasn’t a question of when the University of Virginia would develop its own test for the virus. It was a question of whether to do it.
“We were trying to decide whether or not we needed to have an assay here right away,” said Melinda Poulter, director of clinical microbiology in the university’s Department of Pathology. “Or did we want to wait for a commercial option? What were the possibilities?”
“At the time, we were looking at this and saying, ‘Getting an emergency use authorization is not a trivial matter’,” she continued. “And then, of course, all of a sudden, the first case hit in Washington. And everybody went, ‘You know, we probably oughta get a test.’”
Both UVA and Virginia Commonwealth University are now on the front lines of the state’s race to expand its testing capabilities — a push labs across the country are making as states scramble to quell the spread of the virus.
But neither Poulter nor Christopher Doern, the director of microbiology at VCU Medical Center, felt comfortable giving an estimate of when the tests would become available. It’s not for lack of trying. Poulter said she blocked off the entire weekend in preparation for a crucial delivery that would allow her lab to begin running trials.
Both institutions are stuck in limbo as they wait for critical supplies — the same materials that scientists across the country, and around the world, are ordering as the virus continues to spread.
In many ways, Virginia is a microcosm for the rest of the country as it works to expand its own testing capabilities. Federal delays, and a shortage of supplies, have hamstrung national efforts to contain the outbreak. Given the ongoing uncertainty, it still isn’t clear when the state will develop the capacity for widespread surveillance, a critical tool in limiting the spread of the virus.
Poulter said she just learned Thursday that there’s a nationwide shortage of viral transport media, which is used to stabilize samples en-route for testing. Disruptions in the supply chain could also limit screening, even when both tests are up and running.
