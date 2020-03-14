Man in love triangle gets to 22 years for killing teacher

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Utah man who was in a love triangle and mistakenly killed a Virginia elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Ed Shaw was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in October to second-degree murder in the death of Caroline Hendrix. Shaw fatally shot Hendrix on New Year’s Eve 2017.
Court documents say Shaw meant to kill a man, Alex Novak, who was previously involved with Shaw’s lover.
Shaw attempted to kill Novak on New Year’s Eve 2017 but instead fatally shot Hendrix, who was a long-time friend of Novak’s. She was sitting in Novak’s car when Shaw shot her.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)