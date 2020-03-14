Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-SCHOOL-TEACHER-KILLED
Man in love triangle gets to 22 years for killing teacher
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Utah man who was in a love triangle and mistakenly killed a Virginia elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. Ed Shaw was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in October to second-degree murder in the death of Caroline Hendrix. Shaw fatally shot Hendrix on New Year's Eve 2017. Court documents say Shaw meant to kill a man, Alex Novak, who was previously involved with Shaw's lover. Shaw attempted to kill Novak on New Year's Eve 2017 but instead fatally shot Hendrix, who was a long-time friend of Novak's. She was sitting in Novak's car when Shaw shot her.
SUPREME COURT-POLICE IMMUNITY
Supreme Court petitioned on police officers' legal immunity
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A public interest law firm is asking the Supreme Court to consider whether police officers and other government agents should have broad immunity from civil lawsuits. The court is expected to decide as soon as this month whether to take the cases. In one, a college student was restricted from suing officers who beat him up in a case of mistaken identity. Another involves a woman whose home was destroyed by agents looking for her ex-boyfriend. The Arlington, Virginia-based Institute for Justice says officers are hiding behind a doctrine called “qualified immunity” that allows them to violate citizens' rights without penalty.
AP-US-SWATTING-NEO-NAZI
Judge denies bond for accused neo-Nazi in swatting scheme
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal magistrate has denied bond to an accused neo-Nazi who prosecutors say schemed to call in bomb threats to targets including a former Cabinet official and a black church in Virginia. A lawyer for 26-year-old John Denton of Montgomery, Texas, asked the judge at a detention hearing Friday in federal court in Alexandria to release Denton to his grandfather's custody with electronic monitoring and other conditions. But the judge denied bond, saying she was concerned about the extensive nature of the conspiracy. Prosecutors say Denton led a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division that advocates racial holy war.
BC-VA-COAL ASH-VIRGINIA
Dominion settles over alleged environmental violations
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy will pay $1.4 million to the state of Virginia and the United States as part of a settlement to address alleged violations that involved coal ash and groundwater seepage. The office of Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced the agreement in a statement on Friday. The settlement stems from a complaint that was filed against Dominion. It said the company violated a pollution discharge permit when it released more than 27 million gallons of water from a coal ash impoundment without providing required specific advance notice. The complaint also alleged that groundwater seepage was observed along the shoreline of the James River near a power station.
AP-VA-SLAVE AUCTION MARKER-VIRGINIA
Hearing rescheduled for man accused of moving auction block
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A court hearing for a man accused of removing a plaque that marks where slave auctions were held in the Virginia city of Charlottesville has been rescheduled for June. The Daily Progress reports that the hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday. Police say that Richard H. Allan, III, admitted to taking the historic marker in the city where a deadly white nationalist rally was held in 2017. Allan told multiple news outlets that he removed the plaque because he believed it was insulting to enslaved Africans and their descendants. Allan was charged with felony grand larceny and felony possession of burglarious tools.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam closes Virginia schools amid coronavirus outbreak
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all schools in Virginia to close for at least two weeks as the coronavirus spreads. Schools will close Monday until at least March 27. Northam said on Friday that he knows his order will pose a hardship on people. But he said closing the schools for two weeks will give staff time to disinfect school facilities and help to slow the spread of the virus. The number of coronavirus cases had risen to 30 by Friday.
CHILD FATALLY SHOT
Mother gets 6 months in fatal shooting of 4-year-old son
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia mother has been sentenced to six months in prison for the shooting death of her 4-year-old son. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 26-year-old Tiara Danielle Jefferson was sentenced Thursday in Henrico County. Authorities say her son was found shot in the head in May 2018. Jefferson said the boy shot himself while she slept. She was convicted of felony child neglect. She had entered an Alford plea, which means she doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there was enough evidence for a conviction. She was given 60 days of credit for time served.
CHELSEA MANNING
Ex-Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning freed from jail
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has released Chelsea Manning from a jail outside the nation's capital, ending roughly a year of incarceration that the former Army intelligence analyst served for refusing to testify to a grand jury. U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered Manning's release Thursday from an Alexandria, Virginia, jail after prosecutors reported the grand jury that subpoenaed her had disbanded. The judge left in place more than $250,000 in fines he imposed for her refusal to appear before the grand jury, which is investigating WikiLeaks. Manning's lawyers said they were relieved at her release. They says she attempted suicide Wednesday at the jail.