Hanover County Public Schools to serve student lunches

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools will serve pre-packaged lunch kits to all children 18 years of age or younger beginning on Monday, March 16.
Lunches will be served Monday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Children must be present to receive a meal.
WHERE:
John M. Gandy Elementary School
201 Archie Cannon Drive Ashland, VA 23005
Mechanicsville Elementary School
7425 Mechanicsville Elementary Drive Mechanicsville, VA 23111
WHEN:
Monday-Friday beginning on March 16, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., while supplies last.
The meals provided will be the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
For more information about this program, please contact HCPS Food Services at (804) 365-4566.
