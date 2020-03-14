Coronavirus: Here’s everything you need to know about the virus in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, with President Donald Trump declaring a national state of emergency and Governor Ralph Northam canceling all schools throughout the commonwealth. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.
President Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in order to free up more money and resources. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a deal with the Trump administration for an aid package from Congress that would provide free tests, sick pay for workers and bolster food programs.
On Thursday, Governor Northam declared a state of emergency in response to coronavirus, with local officials doing the same Friday morning. Officials expect the cases to continue to rise sharply, but Northam said the pandemic will not cripple the commonwealth.
On Saturday, the Chesterfield Health District announced that a resident tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the first case in the county.
On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 30 cases across the state, but that number will rise in an update expected Saturday at noon.
Schools across the state have been canceled for at least two weeks.
All K-12 schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, at a minimum. Localities will still decide specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning.
If parents need help with lunches during this time, Richmond Public Schools and the Chesterfield Food Bank have plans. And Henrico County Public Schools will begin a “grab and go” food service soon. We will continue to provide updates on assistance programs in the coming days.
With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, multiple religious organizations in the area are looking for alternative ways to hold service.
The latest list of church closings is available here and will continue to update through the weekend.
If you want to watch services from home, The Life Church RVA and Huguenot Road Baptist Church are two options.
Major events in Richmond have been postponed or canceled due to health risks surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). See the list here. If you don’t see your event, check our community calendar for more cancellations.
Businesses and offices are also closing, including Richmond Animal Care and Control, Apple stores worldwide and several Richmond museums. Make sure you call ahead before you go places throughout the weekend!
All of the cancellations - including major sporting events around the country - are happening in hopes of “flattening the curve” of the virus.
While letting the virus spread rapidly could shorten the duration of the pandemic, it could be a lot of strain on hospitals, putting them overcapacity. The goal is to keep the apex curve below hospital capacity.
People are rushing to stores to buy cleaning supplies or other items in the event of a quarantine.
To help your shopping, the Environmental Protection Agency has expanded its list of disinfectants that have qualified for use against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The list contains nearly 200 additional products, including 40 new products that went through the agency’s expedited review process.
But in the end, hand washing and social distancing is your best bet!
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel
Currently, there are two main reasons someone would be tested for the coronavirus: having symptoms or exposure to an infected person.
The main symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. These look a lot like the flu and the common cold, so it takes a physician to determine if testing for the virus is necessary.
For a patient, the process of being tested for the virus is easy and can potentially be done almost anywhere. It typically involves taking a swab from deep in a patient’s nasal cavity to collect cells from the back of the nose.
The sample is then sent to a lab, where it will be tested to determine if the patient’s cells are infected with the virus. The same process is used to collect a sample from a patient who is tested for flu.
Still have questions? Here’s some more answers.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.