City of Richmond General District Court closed Monday, March 16 in response to COVID-19, court order continues some cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and the related declarations of health emergency at the federal, state and local levels, the City of Richmond General District Court will be closed to the public for one day, on Monday, March 16.
This closure applies to all divisions of the General District Court. The Clerk’s Offices will resume normal operations on March 17.
Court employees are to report on time.
All cases pending on the civil docket scheduled between March 16 and March 31, will be continued for 14 days from the currently scheduled date. In that time period, the court will still hear emergency motions.
In the Criminal and Traffic Division, all cases on the docket scheduled at 9:00 a.m. or 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, between March 16 and April 16 involving non-incarcerated defendants will be continued for four weeks, or 28 days, from the current court date.
From March 16 to April 16, all scheduled court dates involving incarcerated defendants will proceed as scheduled and the Court will continue to conduct video arraignments, hearings on bond motions, applications for protective orders and emergency motions filed in any case. The Court has continued all parking appeals, toll authority, bus video camera and Virginia Employment Commission cases for 8 weeks, or 56 days, from any current court date.
All cases in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Division involving child support, civil custody and visitation, adult criminal cases where the defendant is not incarcerated, and juvenile delinquency cases where the juvenile is not held in detention will be continued. For further details please see the attached court order.
The Clerk’s Office staff will be available to answer questions related to continuances and other matters at the main number for each division.
