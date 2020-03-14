Chick-fil-A adjusting operations due to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chick-fil-A is making a few operational adjustments due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.
On Friday, March 13 Chick-fil-A initiated additional changes in Restaurants across the country.
In a statement, Chick-fil-A says they are making the following changes:
- Closure of playgrounds to focus heightened sanitation efforts in other areas of the Restaurant.
- Meals will be served in carry-out packaging. Guests are still welcome to dine-in.
- Drive-Thru Guests will no longer be offered a printed menu.
- Beverage refill service may change.
Chick-fil-A also stated that as COVID-19 continues to impact restaurants and communities at varying levels, restaurants may implement additional changes such as reducing operating hours, operating Drive-Thru/Curbside/Delivery only or offering a limited menu.
The statement also says:
“Thank you for your patience as we navigate through the unchartered territories of COVID-19. While our Restaurants remain open to provide a nourishing meal and a caring environment during this unprecedented time, we are committed to ensuring the health and well-being of our Operators, Team Members and Guests. We also take seriously the role in supporting the CDC, state and local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus.”
