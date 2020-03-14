Chesterfield Health District confirms the county’s first case of coronavirus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District announced that a resident has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the first case in the county.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a Chesterfield resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” said Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel. “We have been on high alert for possible cases of residents with COVID-19 and are working hard to identify possible cases.”
The resident diagnosed is from Chesterfield County in his 60’s.
The individual recently returned from international travel to an area with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Upon return to the U.S. he followed guidelines to stay home and monitor his health.
The resident developed symptoms and was tested for the novel coronavirus by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond. The health department received the positive results late last night. The patient is currently isolated at home and is doing well.
Most patients have mild to moderate symptoms.
However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.