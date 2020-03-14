The Byrd Theater suspends all film and special events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Byrd Theater is suspending all films and special events effective Saturday, March 14.
In a statement, the theater said, “Out of deep care and concern for our dedicated staff and our wonderful Byrd community, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend all films and special events effective Saturday, March 14th.”
The theater says that this is a precautionary and voluntary measure as they currently have no known cases of coronavirus associated with the Byrd Theatre.
Given the recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control about social distancing, the theater believes this is the most responsible and prudent action to protect the well-being of our community and staff.
The Byrd Theatre will still be accepting financial donations. Public support is especially appreciated during this time and will help the Byrd to reopen with minimal disruption as soon as it is acceptable to do so.
All previously purchased tickets for canceled screenings will be refunded. Anyone with questions is asked to contact The Byrd Theater at info@thebtf.org
Although the Byrd Theater has temporarily closed, for now, many movie theaters nationwide are staying open.
